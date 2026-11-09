A late goal at Old Trafford last night helped Manchester United pick up a point against Aston Villa, but it was not enough to lift them out of the relegation zone.

INEOS’s lack of intent in the transfer market has handicapped Michael Carrick, and the lack of courage from Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox to accept they made a mistake and dismiss another manager has now pushed United into the danger zone.

Still, it has been business as usual at Carrington on Monday following another disappointing performance.

Manchester United not in rush to act

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United’s bosses will not rush a decision regarding Michael Carrick’s future.

Carrick and the players have all had Monday off after their clash against Aston Villa on Sunday. The head coach and his staff are due back at Carrington on Tuesday.

It is claimed the club’s hierarchy are planning to use the international break to “fully evaluate the season so far and reassess their options.” There are reportedly three key reasons why United are yet to pull the trigger on Carrick.

Firstly, the Old Trafford crowd not singing for Carrick to be sacked is viewed as a positive sign. However, in that event, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Berrada and Wilcox should listen more carefully to what fans are chanting about them these days.

Secondly, there is a feeling that players have not downed tools, having shown fight against AS Roma and Villa.

Julian Nagelsmann keen to talk to Manchester United

The third reason is that United’s bosses allegedly remain unconvinced that a new coach will solve the team’s problems at this stage. “If they did believe that, they could have already made a move to sack Carrick,” the report adds.

It is understood that Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe are both available and “keen to talk to United if a vacancy becomes available.”

Howe last managed Newcastle United, and Nagelsmann led Germany in the World Cup over the summer.

Nagelsmann, in particular, has experience of managing a club the size of United, having had a mixed spell at Bayern Munich. The United chiefs should certainly look to capitalise on the 39-year-old’s willingness to hold talks with them, given how dry the manager market is.

The German tactician is known for his pragmatic approach, which demands mobility from his players and allows them freedom in possession.

Meanwhile, Howe is considered an attractive name due to his Premier League experience, having impressed at Bournemouth and Newcastle.

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