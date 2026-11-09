Man United receive major Mauricio Pochettino lifeline as he eyes Michael Carrick’s job



Manchester United have been handed a golden opportunity to secure the services of Mauricio Pochettino as they weigh up Michael Carrick’s future.

Pochettino’s stance

United’s wild 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday has left Carrick far from safe, as questions over his suitability continue to linger.

While United’s fightback in the face of adversity was admirable, the broader picture is considerably harder to ignore. The Red Devils sit in the relegation zone with just eight points, representing their worst start to a Premier League season ever.

Speaking to the press after the final whistle, Carrick made it clear that he expects to be in charge of the team after the international break.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Old Trafford bosses are making their assessments as they consider whether or not to part ways with the legendary midfielder.

It was indicated earlier on Monday that Pochettino is among the candidates to succeed Carrick, with the Argentine open to taking the position. Pochettino has been strongly associated with the role previously, but no appointment has ever materialised, with United favouring alternative candidates.

Pochettino is currently leading the USMNT, having put pen to paper on a new record-breaking contract after a promising World Cup.

Beyond his interest in the role, United have received an additional lift.

Pochettino lifeline

Journalist Mike Keegan reports that Pochettino has a release clause that would let him leave his arrangement with the USMNT.

Keegan wrote on X, “Interesting to see Mauricio Pochettino’s odds to become the next Manchester United manager slashed.”

“He is contracted to the USMNT until the next World Cup but – perhaps importantly – there is a release clause in his deal.”

“United previously looked into bringing Pochettino to Old Trafford but opted for Erik ten Hag instead. No decision yet on Michael Carrick – but should they opt for change then MP would tick a lot of boxes.”

📈Interesting to see Mauricio Pochettino’s odds to become the next Manchester United manager slashed. He is contracted to the USMNT until the next World Cup but – perhaps importantly – there is a release clause in his deal. United previously looked into bringing Pochettino to Old Trafford but opted for Erik ten Hag instead. No decision yet on Michael Carrick – but should they opt for change then MP would tick a lot of boxes. #mufc — Mike Keegan (@MKeegan_Overlap) November 9, 2026

Others believed to be on the list are Eddie Howe, Unai Emery, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann.

Featured image by Alex Grimm via Getty Images