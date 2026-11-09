INEOS make big decision on whether to offer Michael Carrick additional help amid Man United’s struggles

It is still unclear what Manchester United plan to do with Michael Carrick during the November international break.

Initially, the current head coach was given three games to steady the ship, and the Red Devils ended up winning only one of those.

There have been signs of promise: the 20-time English league champions were much better against Chelsea in the first half before Lisandro Martinez decided to sabotage the game.

United then produced a trademark comeback to clinch a win against AS Roma, before coming back from two goals down in each half against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Carrick will not be getting coaching help

However, United remain in the relegation zone and Carrick’s tactical frailty, coupled with his lack of bravery in his selection calls, have continued to frustrate the fanbase.

For now, a change is not expected, even though INEOS plan to conduct a thorough review during the international break.

There were murmurs that Carrick could get additional coaching help in the form of Aaron Danks, who had previously worked with the ex-England international during his time at Middlesbrough.

Danks is currently a member of Vincent Kompany’s staff at Bayern Munich. However, The Guardian have stated otherwise.

INEOS yet to take final call

“Manchester United are deciding whether Michael Carrick should be sacked, with Jason Wilcox, the director of football, leading the review.

“There is no plan to bolster Carrick’s coaching staff to try to help him and the team, it is understood.”

INEOS are reportedly looking at alternatives in case they decide to pull the plug, with Eddie Howe being Jason Wilcox’s preferred choice.

Julian Nagelsmann was Christopher Vivell’s suggestion, but the German seems uninterested in the job. Unai Emery, Cesc Fabregas and Antonio Conte are also in the fray, but each has their own problems, making a move unlikely.

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