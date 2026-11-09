Man United moving towards sacking Carrick as Wilcox prepares to make recommendation to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United sank to new low on Sunday, as the 4-4 draw against Aston Villa left them in the relegation zone heading into the November international break.

Michael Carrick has done well to remain at the helm despite picking up just one win in 10 Premier League matches this term, but his luck is apparently running out.

Michael Carrick facing Manchester United axe

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are moving towards sacking Michael Carrick.

However, it is added that no final decision has been made by Jason Wilcox, the director of football, who is leading the review after the head coach was given the Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa games to turn results around.

The Red Devils lost to Chelsea, came back from two goals down to beat Roma in the Champions League and were involved in another dramatic clash to share a point with Villa.

These three games further highlighted just how disjointed United are under Carrick.

“Wilcox has been consulting with Omar Berrada, the chief executive, before a recommendation regarding Carrick is made to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who controls sporting policy,” the report claims.

It is added that Carrick came close to being removed after the 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth in October. However, Wilcox and Berrada decided to give him more time following a meeting at the training ground.

“A defeat, a win and a draw in those matches plus the team’s displays in each compounded with the overall run of form has moved Wilcox and Berrada towards a position where they are minded to remove Carrick,” the report states.

It is understood that there is a growing expectation within the club that Carrick will lose his job.

If Carrick is shown the exit door, Eddie Howe allegedly remains Wilcox’s favoured candidate.

The English tactician is without a club and available to step in immediately following his departure from Newcastle United in the summer. It is thought he would be open to considering the United job.

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