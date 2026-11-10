Diogo Dalot “should have got moved on years ago” says former Scotland international – exclusive

Former Manchester United right-back Phil Bardsley has delivered a damning assessment of Diogo Dalot.

Dalot was booed when he left the pitch during Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Aston Villa after conceding a penalty, although head coach Michael Carrick defended the Portugal international afterwards.

In the first part of our exclusive interview with Bardsley hosted by newbettingsites.uk, the former Scotland international mentioned that against Roma, Dalot “in the first two minutes is beyond the striker. I’m just thinking, play from your position, build into the game, build into your performance. He’s so far out of position when we’re struggling defensively as it is, then you don’t give yourself a foundation to build from.”

What is your assessment of Dalot following the reaction from supporters?

“He’s probably been at the club too long now,” Bardsley said. “I think it’s probably time, probably a couple of seasons back, where he should have got moved on, to be perfectly honest. We’ve seen the same players letting managers down time and time again, and players are still at the football club.

“There’s got to be something within the club, within the recruitment area, where we try and bring the right calibre of player in. I just keep seeing the same thing, rinse and repeat, the same players making the same mistakes. It’s not every other week, it’s every week. You’re just not giving yourself a chance at all to win games with the mistakes that we make.

“I spoke last year towards the end of the season, and Michael did a tremendous job getting us where he did and finishing as strongly as we did. But I said we needed seven or eight players and then we get three. Why don’t you just let the handbrake off and go for it? Hell for leather. Get eight in and then see where we are. If it doesn’t work, it’s not worked. At least we’ve given it a go.

“If we got a left-back in, a right-back in, another centre-half, a centre-forward and probably two midfielders, I think we’d be in a far better position than we are now. But it’s too little, too late. It’s difficult. It’s only the players who can turn it around, but if you keep defending like that, you’ve got absolutely no chance.”

Dalot said Carrick had instructed him to push high against Roma. Do you accept that explanation?

“Yes, you can push up high when you’ve got possession of the ball in the final third, and you can be an option for your midfielder. You don’t push high when you’ve not got comfortable possession in the middle of the pitch, the ball’s turned over to the opposition and you think you’re a left winger. That’s just basic stuff from basic footballers. Everybody knows that.

“Going back to my point, you know fine well that if you’re struggling, you just play from your position, build into the game, get a few touches and stay solid. But he’s playing like he’s Ryan Giggs in the mid-’90s. I just don’t understand it.

“He can say what he says about Michael. He’s an experienced player. He knows the time that he should attack, the time to defend and the time to push forward, but it’s not the time when the opposition have got the ball.”

What do you make of some of the risks Dalot takes in possession?

“He does some crazy stuff. I don’t want to come across like I’m picking on him, but we’ve seen this year after year after year and the club’s not done anything about it. They just persist to play with him. Maybe that’s the only option they’ve got. Maybe he’s the best of what’s there.”

Could Noussair Mazraoui be the answer instead?

“I’m not sure. I’m not sure I could pick someone either who wears tights in a Premier League fixture.”

I just don’t understand that. I just think it sends the wrong message. I saw it at Como away and that was enough for me. Then I saw it again yesterday, so it sends the wrong message to the opposition. It’s just not for me at all.”

What have you made of Leny Yoro being used at right-back?

“It looks all right. It looks steady. I don’t think he’s pulling up any trees. He’s come in for a big price tag and I think we’re yet to see the player that we paid for. But he’s young. He’s obviously got time on his side where he can try and develop.

“Over the course of the successful years at United, I think we’ve always had great senior players around young players coming into the squad, helping them. I don’t see that now. They’re sort of hung out to fend for themselves, which is difficult for a young player.

“You can see he’s another young player who’s making a lot of mistakes at the minute. That just goes to show that they’re so short of confidence.”

Bardsley progressed through United’s academy and made his senior debut against West Bromwich Albion in December 2003. The Salford-born defender made 18 first-team appearances for the Red Devils before joining Sunderland permanently in 2008. He later represented Stoke City, Burnley and Stockport County, won 13 caps for Scotland and retired from playing in June 2023.

Diogo Dalot 2026/27 stats so far Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 3 1 14 Minutes 715 270 90 1075 Starts 8 3 1 12 Sub appearances 2 0 0 2 Goals 0 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 xG (PL) 0.28 – – 0.28 xA (PL) 0.40 – – 0.40 xG + xA (PL) 0.68 – – 0.68 Avg rating 6.54 6.46 5.88 6.48 Shots 8 4 0 12 Shots on target 1 1 0 2 Shot accuracy % 12.5% 25.0% – 16.7% Passes 343 142 45 530 Accurate passes 273 121 37 431 Pass accuracy % 79.6% 85.2% 82.2% 81.3% Key passes 15 2 0 17 Dribbles attempted 22 4 0 26 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Dribbles completed 8 3 0 11 Dribble success % 36.4% 75.0% – 42.3% Tackles 19 8 2 29 Interceptions 14 5 3 22 Blocks 1 1 0 2 Duels 94 28 3 125 Duels won 53 19 2 74 Duels won % 56.4% 67.9% 66.7% 59.2% Dribbled past 3 1 0 4 Fouls won 3 0 0 3 Fouls committed 11 2 0 13 Offsides 1 1 0 2 Yellow cards 2 0 0 2 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 0 0 0 Page 2 of 2 12

Final Thoughts

Bardsley believes United should have moved Dalot on several seasons ago.

He rejected Dalot’s explanation for pushing high when United did not have secure possession.

Bardsley wants United to strengthen at both full-back positions as part of a much wider rebuild.

He believes Yoro needs experienced senior players around him while he develops.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images