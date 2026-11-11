Shea Lacey and 17 other Man United dazzling youngsters called up for international youth action

Manchester United have numerous names representing their country this November international break.

International representation

The senior side have 12 players in action for their country, but the youth teams are also well represented.

The academy has some of the best players in the country at both under-18 and under-21 level, and this has been reflected in the latest England youth squads. The club’s official website reports, “Manchester United’s players are set to represent their countries in the under-age sides during the November international break.”

Date Competition Opponent H/A Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League 2 Division One Burnley U21 A 1-1 D 30/10/2026 Premier League International Cup Monaco U21 H 2-3 L 16/10/2026 Premier League 2 Division One Nottingham Forest U21 A 2-3 L 18/09/2026 Premier League 2 Division One Brentford U21 H 3-2 W 31/08/2026 Premier League 2 Division One Leicester City U21 H 4-1 W 24/08/2026 Premier League 2 Division One Ipswich Town U21 H 5-0 W 31/07/2026 Friendlies Clubs Altrincham A 0-1 L

It continues, “no fewer than 11 individuals have been called up for England duty.”

Who has been called up?

The England under-20s have called up all of Harry Amass, Ayden Heaven, Jack Fletcher, Jim Thwaites and Shea Lacey for upcoming matches against Czechia and Portugal.

Lacey, in particular, recently made a splash in the first team, assisting Matheus Cunha’s winner versus AS Roma in the Champions League with a brave, slide-rule pass into the penalty area.

Fletcher has, sadly, withdrawn from the squad, however.

The site also explains that, “Yuel Helafu, Albert Mills and Tynan Thompson are in the England under-19s group as they have European Championship qualifiers against Slovenia, Belarus and Austria to look forward to.”

Thompson recently scored his first goal for the club after his big-money move from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Defender Jacob Watson is also in the under-18s squad as they prepare to take on the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland.

Sam O’Brien and new signing David Eze have been called up to the England under-17s to face Montenegro, Poland and Ukraine.

Scotland’s under-21s have also called up Dan Armer and Tyler Fletcher to their squad to face Ukraine and the USA.

The Republic of Ireland under-21s have also announced that Jacob Devaney will be a part of their squad, and “Jay McEvoy has been selected in the Northern Ireland under-19s squad.”

Finally, Jariyah Shah has been named in Australia’s under-17 side, while brothers Bassiro Nkoto and his brother Douka are in the Cameroon squad for the World Cup finals.

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