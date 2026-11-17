Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football earlier this month, bringing an end to an illustrious career. The Portuguese, who has registered 145 goals and 73 assists in 346 appearances for the Red Devils, currently plies his trade in the Middle East with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has scored 146 goals and set up 47 more in 234 games for Seleção in his career and is the record goalscorer in international football. The former United No. 7 was part of the national team that crashed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16 at the hands of Spain.

That result led to Roberto Martinez’s departure from the national team and the arrival of Jorge Jesus as the new Portugal manager, a significant development that would have a serious impact on Ronaldo’s career.

Ronaldo’s fallout with Jesus

Ronaldo previously played under Jesus for Al-Nassr and it was believed that the duo would instantly hit it off with the national team. The ex-United forward started Jesus’ first game in charge, the 1-0 win over Wales in September, but was replaced in the 65th minute.

Trouble began in the following game against Norway, where Ronaldo remained an unused substitute and was not introduced even after he warmed up in the second half. Portugal won the game 2-1.

The tension that was simmering for a while soon blew up in the following days, when Ronaldo left the national camp and took to social media to criticise Jesus. Meanwhile, Portugal continued to secure positive results without Ronaldo, winning 4-2 against Denmark followed by a 2-1 win over Norway.

Ronaldo was subsequently suspended by the Portugal FA for 30 days. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner announced his retirement on November 5.

Portugal recognised Ronaldo’s contribution over the weekend

Portugal played their first game of the post-Ronaldo era at the Braga Municipal Stadium on Saturday, November 14, against Denmark in the Nations League. Before the game, players paid tribute to their legendary former skipper by wearing Ronaldo’s No. 7 shirts.

There was also a banner display, and supporters applauded in the seventh minute, while his contribution to the development of Portuguese football was publicly acknowledged. Unfortunately, Seleção lost the game 4-1.

Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has now provided a surprise response to that result.

Ronaldo’s mother unhappy with Braga tribute

Speaking at an event where the José Alvalade Stadium Day Centre was named after her, as cited by O Jogo, Dolores insisted that Ronaldo was sad at how the tribute unfolded at Braga. She said: “Of course he was sad. He was let down. And I’m sad too.”

Dolores went on to reflect on the result, stating that the defeat was well deserved. She continued: “It was a well-deserved defeat. I was pleased. The tribute should have been paid in his presence, not without him.”

Ronaldo’s mother also suggested that Sporting CP would pay a fitting tribute to their former academy graduate, concluding: “Our tribute will be here at Sporting. They value him here. In the national team, he wasn’t respected, not even by his teammates.”

Ronaldo rose through the ranks at the José Alvalade Stadium before breaking into the first team and earning a move to United in 2003.

Cristiano Ronaldo Season-wise Goals for United Season Appearances Goals 2008/09 53 26 2007/08 49 42 2006/07 53 23 2005/06 47 12 2004/05 50 9 2003/04 40 6 2021/22 38 24 2022/23 16 3 Source: Wikipedia

Featured image by Marius Nordnes / Nordnes Foto via Getty Images