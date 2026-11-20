Manchester United will have an eye on the January transfer window as they prepare to hand new manager Mauricio Pochettino the tools to get them out of trouble.
The Red Devils are 18th in the Premier League after 10 games this season, and the Argentine’s immediate task will be to get them higher up the table before the end of the year.
He will then expect reinforcements in January, with several candidates on INEOS’ wish list. The English giants will also have to determine the futures of multiple first-team stars, including skipper Bruno Fernandes, whose contract expires in just over six months.
Recent reports suggest that United have identified Como starlet Nico Paz, who tore them apart in the Champions League last month, as an option to replace the Portuguese. There have also been reports stating that a move is unlikely in January, and acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now arrived with an update on the Argentine’s future.
Pochettino and Paz’s unique connection
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that Real Madrid are planning to bring their prodigal son home. He said: “As I told you, Real Madrid have an €80 million buyback clause valid in summer 2027, and Real Madrid are already having internal discussions about Nico Paz because Real Madrid loved Nico, loved his attitude, loved his quality.”
The Italian journalist went on to explain why United are heavily linked with Paz, continuing: “So, why are we getting links between Nico Paz and Manchester United?”
“Because the agent of Mauricio Pochettino is Argentinian, Mauricio Pochettino is Argentinian, and the agent of Mauricio Pochettino is the same agency taking care of Nico Paz. That’s why the story is around about Nico Paz and Manchester United.”
“Of course, they appreciate the player. Who doesn’t appreciate Nico Paz?”
|Stat
|Bruno Fernandes
|N. Paz
|Season
|2026/27
|2026/27
|Club
|Manchester United
|Como
|Competition
|All competitions
|All competitions
|Apps
|14
|14
|Minutes
|1152
|1142
|Starts
|13
|14
|Sub appearances
|1
|0
|Goals
|6
|6
|Non-penalty goals
|3
|6
|Assists
|3
|8
|Stat
|Bruno Fernandes
|N. Paz
|Goals + assists
|9
|14
|Minutes per goal
|192
|190
|Avg rating
|7.11
|7.75
|Shots
|33
|48
|Shots on target
|11
|18
|Shot accuracy %
|33.3%
|37.5%
|Conversion %
|18.2%
|12.5%
|Passes
|732
|693
|Pass accuracy %
|81.3%
|86.5%
|Key passes
|38
|25
|Stat
|Bruno Fernandes
|N. Paz
|Dribbles attempted
|10
|49
|Dribbles completed
|4
|28
|Dribble success %
|40.0%
|57.1%
|Tackles
|12
|35
|Interceptions
|4
|14
|Tackles + interceptions
|16
|49
|Blocks
|8
|8
|Duels
|72
|165
|Duels won
|28
|94
|Duels won %
|38.9%
|57.0%
United unlikely to sign Paz in January
Romano went on to reiterate that United are yet to initiate talks to sign Paz, adding: “Between Man United and Nico Paz, there is nothing concrete because we cannot even mention Nico as a dream for United.”
“Again, because at the moment, the link depends on this agency story, but not into a serious negotiation taking place or contact taking place.”
The Italian also stressed that Paz will not be on the move at the turn of the year, concluding: “So, that’s the story. The future of Nico Paz is in control of Real Madrid, and it’s important to say not in January.”
“Forget about Nico Paz for the January transfer window for Man United, for Premier League clubs, for Real Madrid, for anyone. Nico Paz is going to finish the season at Como for sure.”
The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment
Overall credibility: 9/10
Why?
✅ Reported by a tier-one source.
✅ United have been linked with Nico Paz for a while.
TPP view
We believe that United do have their eyes on Paz, but it is highly unlikely that he will be on the move at the turn of the year.
Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images