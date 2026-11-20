Manchester United will have an eye on the January transfer window as they prepare to hand new manager Mauricio Pochettino the tools to get them out of trouble.

The Red Devils are 18th in the Premier League after 10 games this season, and the Argentine’s immediate task will be to get them higher up the table before the end of the year.

He will then expect reinforcements in January, with several candidates on INEOS’ wish list. The English giants will also have to determine the futures of multiple first-team stars, including skipper Bruno Fernandes, whose contract expires in just over six months.

Recent reports suggest that United have identified Como starlet Nico Paz, who tore them apart in the Champions League last month, as an option to replace the Portuguese. There have also been reports stating that a move is unlikely in January, and acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now arrived with an update on the Argentine’s future.

Pochettino and Paz’s unique connection

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that Real Madrid are planning to bring their prodigal son home. He said: “As I told you, Real Madrid have an €80 million buyback clause valid in summer 2027, and Real Madrid are already having internal discussions about Nico Paz because Real Madrid loved Nico, loved his attitude, loved his quality.”

The Italian journalist went on to explain why United are heavily linked with Paz, continuing: “So, why are we getting links between Nico Paz and Manchester United?”

“Because the agent of Mauricio Pochettino is Argentinian, Mauricio Pochettino is Argentinian, and the agent of Mauricio Pochettino is the same agency taking care of Nico Paz. That’s why the story is around about Nico Paz and Manchester United.”

“Of course, they appreciate the player. Who doesn’t appreciate Nico Paz?”

Bruno Fernandes vs Nico Paz: 2026/27 Stats Stat Bruno Fernandes N. Paz Season 2026/27 2026/27 Club Manchester United Como Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 14 14 Minutes 1152 1142 Starts 13 14 Sub appearances 1 0 Goals 6 6 Non-penalty goals 3 6 Assists 3 8 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat Bruno Fernandes N. Paz Goals + assists 9 14 Minutes per goal 192 190 Avg rating 7.11 7.75 Shots 33 48 Shots on target 11 18 Shot accuracy % 33.3% 37.5% Conversion % 18.2% 12.5% Passes 732 693 Pass accuracy % 81.3% 86.5% Key passes 38 25 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat Bruno Fernandes N. Paz Dribbles attempted 10 49 Dribbles completed 4 28 Dribble success % 40.0% 57.1% Tackles 12 35 Interceptions 4 14 Tackles + interceptions 16 49 Blocks 8 8 Duels 72 165 Duels won 28 94 Duels won % 38.9% 57.0% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat Bruno Fernandes N. Paz Dribbled past – – Fouls won 11 21 Fouls committed 11 23 Yellow cards 3 2 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won – – Penalties conceded – – Penalties scored 3 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

United unlikely to sign Paz in January

Romano went on to reiterate that United are yet to initiate talks to sign Paz, adding: “Between Man United and Nico Paz, there is nothing concrete because we cannot even mention Nico as a dream for United.”

“Again, because at the moment, the link depends on this agency story, but not into a serious negotiation taking place or contact taking place.”

The Italian also stressed that Paz will not be on the move at the turn of the year, concluding: “So, that’s the story. The future of Nico Paz is in control of Real Madrid, and it’s important to say not in January.”

“Forget about Nico Paz for the January transfer window for Man United, for Premier League clubs, for Real Madrid, for anyone. Nico Paz is going to finish the season at Como for sure.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a tier-one source.

✅ United have been linked with Nico Paz for a while.

TPP view

We believe that United do have their eyes on Paz, but it is highly unlikely that he will be on the move at the turn of the year.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images