Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 0-4 loss to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Season from hell

The Red Devils have had a season from hell so far but things took an even sharper turn downwards yesterday.

Yet another loss condemned United to a third consecutive month without a win in the league.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has often been a huge critic of Manchester United’s current squad of players but he found himself having sympathy for the sorry squad.

The Independent newspaper carries comments from Keane after the match.

Roy Keane’s view

The Irishman stated, “I’m not sure what to make of it anymore. A 4-0 at home defeat just seems like a normal weekend now. Clearly the team are struggling to deal with the pressure of playing for Man United, you’re constantly giving up so many chances and giving away so many goals. You’re just making it so much harder for yourself.”

Keane admitted that their incredible struggles have meant he has developed a little bit of sympathy for them but he had a worrying message for United fans.

He claimed, “there doesn’t seem to be a way out for them. The manager has been in there a week or so… they’re not even doing the basics right. And if you’re not doing the basics right at this level, particularly in the [Premier League] when teams are strong – we can be critical of United of course but we have to give credit to Brentford, they’ve been having a brilliant season and a great result for them.”

Keane added, “but from United’s point of view, just when you sit here saying it can’t get any worse, then it does.”

The pundit doesn’t see how things will get any better for Pochettino’s side any time soon.

He stated, “I’ve had a lot of different emotions towards this group of players over the last year or two, disappointment, anger, whatever. I look at them now and think, and they’re probably feeling, they probably can’t see a way out of this. It’s so bad at the moment. And it won’t get any easier.”

United travel to St James’ Park to play Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Man United results 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 28/11/2026 Premier League H Brentford 0-4 L 25/11/2026 UEFA Champions League A Sporting CP 2-2 D 22/11/2026 Premier League A Liverpool 0-4 L 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 2 Page 2 of 2 1

Featured Image Alex Pantling via Getty Images