

Manchester United’s 4-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday has set alarm bells ringing at Old Trafford. Come Sunday, based on other results, the Red Devils could be bottom of the Premier League after one gameweek.

Not many would have predicted that after the team finished third last season. Saturday’s humbling to the Bees was the third consecutive game in which the 20-time English league champions have let in four goals in a league encounter.

Statistically, United were the better side against the team from London, but Mauricio Pochettino’s gamble up top meant none of the chances created were put away.

Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu are simply not prolific enough to spearhead United’s attack, and INEOS opted not to strengthen in the summer.

Maguire out for Newcastle

With the threat of relegation looming large, United will travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle next week.

Their recent record at the venue is dire, and in worse news, the new head coach will not be able to call upon Harry Maguire for the contest.

The Englishman is suspended for the tie after he picked up his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season against Keith Andrews’ side.

Harry Maguire, 2026/27 Stat Premier League Competition Premier League Apps 12 Minutes 1013 Yellow cards 5

The 33-year-old was booked after his sliding challenge on Dango Ouattara in the 86th minute. His previous league cautions came against Everton, Manchester City, Bournemouth, and Chelsea.

Pochettino will be worried

This leaves Matthijs de Ligt as the only remaining option to start, amid reports of Ayden Heaven leaving in January.

The Dutchman, who returned from a long-term back injury, has struggled on the field and looks to have lost a yard of pace.

He was all over the place against Liverpool and was rightly dropped against Sporting CP and now Brentford.

This just shows the scale of the task at hand for Pochettino. He badly needs help in January, and £50 million will certainly not cut it.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images