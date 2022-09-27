Manchester United eyeing Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United reign had begun in the worst way possible, with defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

One of the main culprits behind the 0-4 hammering at the hands of the Bees was United goalkeeper David de Gea. He had a part to play in three out of the four strikes.

The Spaniard remains a great shot-stopper but under the Dutch manager, his inability with the ball at his feet and his reluctance to come off the line has cost the team.

DDG woes

With Dean Henderson out on loan at Nottingham Forest, the Dutch manager was out of options and chose to tweak his team’s tactical set-up instead of dropping his best option at the moment.

Long goal-kicks have since become a staple of United’s play and the former Ajax boss wants to change things going forward.

Martin Dubravka arrived on loan on deadline day but is not considered good enough to become No 1 and mainly has a back-up role this season.

The Peoples Person had written about the Red Devils and their reluctance to trigger the one-year extension on the 31-year-old’s contract due to his form and his massive wages.

Numerous reports have stated the 20-time English champions are looking for an elite alternative with Jan Oblak and surprisingly Jordan Pickford finding mentions.

Martinez new target

And now, a new name has entered the fray. Football Insider have exclusively reported that “Man United are keeping close tabs on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.”

The Argentine has impressed since signing for Aston Villa in the summer of 2020 from Arsenal for an initial £17million rising to £20million.

“Martinez is highly rated by United’s recruitment team” and his importance for Steven Gerrard’s side can be gauged from the fact that they value him at £45million.

The Argentina international signed a contract extension in January earlier this year. He could prove to be a shrewd piece of business if United want someone with Premier League pedigree.