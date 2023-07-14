Man United prepared to sell multiple first team stars to fund moves for Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United are prepared to part ways with a number of first-team starts to finance their respective pursuits of Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana.

Onana and Hojlund are Erik ten Hag’s priority targets to strengthen the goalkeeper and striker positions respectively.

While a deal for the Inter goalkeeper is imminent with United and the Serie A giants closing in on an agreement, getting a transfer for Hojlund over the line is proving more challenging.

It was recently reported that Atalanta rejected a proposal from the Red Devils which included some players moving to Italy as part of the arrangement.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are only interested in a cash-only transaction and have slapped a hefty €100 million price tag on Hojlund.

United consider this too excessive but talks remain to try and drive the quoted fee down.

The Daily Mail discloses that the Red Devils are willing to sell Fred, Anthony Elanga, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Brandon Williams.

Onana’s Old Trafford arrival could also spell the end for Dean Henderson, who is wanted by Nottingham Forest.

Should suitable bids arrive, the 20-time English champions could also be convinced to facilitate exits for Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay.

Proceeds from the sale of these players will be channelled towards securing Onana, Hojlund and any other targets coveted by Ten Hag.

Fred and Elanga head the list of those likely to leave. The two are on the radars of Fulham and Everton, respectively.

In the Swede’s case in particular, the Toffees have already made a bid of £15-£20m to take him to Goodison Park on a permanent basis.

