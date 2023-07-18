Anthony Elanga: Nottingham Forest and Everton in bidding war for Man United winger



Manchester United have finally got the bidding war they wanted over Anthony Elanga as two Premier League clubs are keen on his signature, according to a new report.

The academy product had a disappointing 2022/23 season under Erik ten Hag after his breakthrough year under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Elanga played 26 times under Ten Hag, but it was mostly in the first half of the campaign.

Despite being adept on both left and right wings, he found himself getting overtaken in the pecking order by Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri, with even Bruno Fernandes being pushed out wide in preference to him on occasions where other players, such as Marcus Rashford, Antony or Jadon Sancho were injured.

United are keen to sell players this summer to boost the transfer kitty and Elanga is expected to leave.

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly shown the most interest to date but the interest has not resulted in any concrete offers.

Galatasaray have also been linked.

According to The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst, United slashed Elanga’s valuation at the end of May and this may finally have yielded fruit, as two Premier League sides are now battling it out for the young Swede’s signature.

“United had halved Elanga’s asking price to £10m after one start in the last eight months but enquiries from [Nottingham] Forest and Everton are driving his valuation up,” Luckhurst states.

Elanga’s market value as per transfermarkt.com is around £15 million.

It had been reported that Everton were ready to raise the stakes to £20 million but The Daily Mail (via The Boot Room) claim that the winger prefers to go elsewhere.

Forest are also keen to take goalkeeper Dean Henderson after the 26 year old enjoyed an excellent season on loan for Steve Cooper’s men last time around.

With Henderson valued at the same price, a double deal for around £30 – £40 million would represent decent income for the Red Devils, although they will be hoping for more.