Sofyan Amrabat not expected to take part in Fiorentina’s pre-season as Manchester United transfer draws closer



Manchester United may have signed Mason Mount from Chelsea but manager Erik ten Hag still wants cover in the defensive midfield position.

If last season was any indication, the Red Devils tended to struggle when Casemiro was not around with the Brazilian suspended on three separate occasions.

Considering the volume of games coming up and the refereeing standards in England, the Dutchman is mindful of not getting caught unprepared in his second season.

Another defensive midfielder required at OT

Scott McTominay was brought in to play instead of the former Real Madrid man but he failed to bring the kind of authority required in that key position.

Both the Scot and Fred have been transfer-listed and the proceeds from either of their sale is geared up to be used to bring in a competent defensive midfield general.

Which is the manager is said to be targeting Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina who is an expert in that position and had worked with the United boss during his FC Utrecht days.

He played 49 times in all competitions for the Serie A side and was instrumental in their run to the UEFA Conference League final last season.

The Peoples Person had reported recently that Moroccan outlets are confident that the deal to bring the 26-year-old to Old Trafford is pretty much complete.

According to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport, both clubs are extremely close to agreeing a deal with just the structure of bonuses left to be agreed.

Amrabat exempted from Fiorentina pre-season plans

The Moroccan World Cup hero will not take part in pre-season games for I Viola which gives further credence to the idea that the player is on his way to Manchester.

“The negotiation between Manchester United and Sofyan Amrabat is developing according to the planned tracks and the agreement between the clubs is getting closer and closer.

“The British have reached around 25 million and with the addition of some bonuses, the impression is that it can close in a very short time in everyone’s interest.

“Fiorentina will fly to Belgrade where they will play against Red Star on the 26th evening (8pm). Amrabat will not board the plane. The impression is that he will soon be able to dress in colors other than purple.”