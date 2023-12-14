Inter Milan eyeing summer move for Anthony Martial after he becomes a free agent



Manchester United finished bottom of their Champions League group and exited Europe altogether after their 0-1 loss against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have lost as many games as they have won this season with manager Erik ten Hag in serious danger of losing his job with replacements being lined up.

Despite spending €400 million on transfers since his arrival, the attack continues to look toothless with the 20-time English league champions scoring the lowest goals among the top 14 teams in the Premier League.

Martial continues to disappoint

New recruit Rasmus Hojlund still remains raw and far from the finished article, once again highlighting the poor recruitment that has gone on at the club.

The Dane has got no support from Anthony Martial this season, with the Frenchman continuing to deliver one lacklustre performance after the other.

He is the second-longest-serving player at the club and it is a surprise to see him still at the club despite his inconsistent and underwhelming displays over the years.

It was announced that the club would not trigger the one-year option in his contract which expires next summer, meaning the Frenchman would either leave on a free in 2024 or would be sold to a suitor in January.

Saudi clubs have expressed interest but whether the 28-year-old is ready to leave Europe altogether remains to be seen.

Now as per FC Inter News, Inter Milan are ready to take a gamble on the former Monaco starlet and want his services once he becomes a free agent ahead of next season.

Inter want free agent Martial

The Serie A leaders are unhappy with the offensive contribution from Marko Arnautovic and Alexis Sanchez and are planning to go after Martial if his wage demands are within limits.

“In view of next season, Inter will probably intervene in the offensive department, currently under fire for the poor contribution of Marko Arnautovic and Alexis Sanchez.

“The possibility of signing Martial on a free transfer, according to what FcInterNews.it understands, is not ruled out at all.

“But of course a lot will depend on the costs of the operation, firstly the request for engagement and secondly the commissions.”

The report also mentions that last season’s Champions League finalists were eyeing the France international when he first broke through at Monaco but the player ended up joining the Reds.