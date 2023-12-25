Joshua Zirkzee has climbed to the top of Man United’s January striker list



Manchester United’s 0-2 loss at the hands of West Ham United was the fourth game in a row where Erik ten Hag’s side have failed to get on the scoresheet.

Judging by the lack of service the wingers have offered to Rasmus Hojlund, it is easy to see why the Dane has failed to open his account in the Premier League.

Antony and Alejandro Garnacho have been disappointing while the 20-year-old striker is also raw and needs support, something Anthony Martial has not managed to provide.

United need additional firepower up front and if the Frenchman ends up leaving, the Red Devils will certainly try and get a replacement in.

United need help up front

The club has strongly been linked with a move for Serhou Guirassy, who has been in scintillating form in the Bundesliga.

However, recently, it came to light that the Stuttgart star might have his eyes on a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Timo Werner, Youssef En-Nesyri and Benjamin Sesko have also been mentioned as potential incomings and Sport1 have added a brand new name into the mix.

Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna has emerged as a surprise target after an excellent season in Serie A, notching eight goals and four assists from 16 starts.

“Serhou Guirassy is not a Manchester United transfer target. Instead, Joshua Zirkzee from FC Bologna has moved to the top of the wish list.

“He has scored seven goals this season. However, FC Bayern also has a say in the matter. They have matching rights, a buy-back option of around 22 million euros and a 50 percent sell-on share,” journalist Christopher Michel tweeted.

The Netherlands U21 international moved to Italy from Bayern Munich after failing to break through after spending five seasons in their fabled academy.

The 22-year-old did score four times for the Bavarian giants and won the 2019-20 treble but never really looked like establishing himself in Munich and Bologna snapped him up after two loan stints.

Joshua Zirkzee, a surprise target

Initially, it seemed the move would not work out with the forward scoring only twice last season but he has since really come into his own, prompting United to look into the player.

However, as pointed out by Michel, Bayern hold all the aces and Bologna will only part with the player if they can make a healthy profit with the Bundesliga giants holding a 50 percent sell-on share.

United might need to pay almost double the price Thomas Tuchel’s side are prepared to pay and such an amount is unlikely to be available to spend during the winter window.

Whether such a complicated deal can be agreed in January remains a concern. If the Bavarian side decide against activating their buy-back clause next summer, a move can be realistically possible.