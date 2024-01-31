Fabrizio Romano says Amad Diallo is expected to stay at Man United this season



Amad Diallo is going nowhere in this winter transfer window and will be a key part of Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United squad for the remainder of the season.

There has been a lot of speculation that the young Ivorian could be on his way to a Championship side for the rest of the season, with Sunderland, in particular, openly showing interest.

Amad himself has done nothing to dampen the rumours, liking a social media post saying he should come back to the Stadium of Light.

Ten Hag’s choice to bring on Omari Forson for Antony in Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Newport County, leaving Amad on the bench, further fuelled speculation he was being lined up for a loan. Amad himself was reported to have asked for a move to the Black Cats on the back of this.

But renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said this morning that Amad is “expected” to be going nowhere.

“it’s likely that Amad Diallo will stay at the club this January and have more of a first-team role,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing.

“Erik ten Hag wanted him to stay and it’s the same for the club, so it’s likely.

“He’s training well, and is very determined to succeed at Man United despite constant rumours over a January loan exit.

“He’s expected to stay and be part of the rotations at Man United.”

The news will be greeted fondly by United fans who are keen to see the explosive talent get some chances in the first team.

The right wing role has proven to be a poison chalice this season, with Mason Greenwood having been shipped out of the club, Jadon Sancho having fallen out with Ten Hag and subsequently loaned to Borussia Dortmund and Antony being embroiled in his own domestic violence scandal before experiencing a dramatic dip in form.

Alejandro Garnacho has shown promise when switched from the left wing into the role to accommodate Marcus Rashford, but Rashford too has struggled for form and has been disciplined this week for missing training after a booze-fuelled 12-hour party in Northern Ireland.

Another right winger, Facundo Pellistri, is expected to complete a six-month loan deal to Granada today.

There may certainly never be a better opportunity for Amad to finally make his first team breakthrough at United and cement his future at the club for seasons to come.