Manuel Ugarte: Man United star receives fantastic national team news



Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has been granted a temporary reprieve from his Old Trafford troubles by the Uruguay national team.

Exit on the cards

Ugarte has struggled to make an impact at United since joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2024.

United paid around £50.5m, including add-ons, to secure his signature. But he has failed to justify his massive price tag and is increasingly looking like a flop.

He was not able to nail down a regular starting berth under either Erik ten Hag or Ruben Amorim, despite working with the latter at Sporting CP before he made the switch to PSG. This trend has carried forward under current boss Michael Carrick, who has clearly demonstrated a preference for other midfield options.

On the final day of the season, as United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, Carrick even opted to bring on Tyler Fletcher ahead of Ugarte, who remained on the bench as an unused substitute.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United have informed Ugarte’s camp that he is free to go this summer. It’s believed that the Red Devils are willing to take as little as £24m to part ways with him.

The strongest interest in Ugarte appears to be coming from Turkish giants Galatasaray, but there is also admiration from Serie A.

Earlier this month, Ugarte confessed that he was more focused on his participation in the World Cup with Uruguay – remarks that may not have gone down well within the club, considering his underwhelming performances.

However, he has got his wish, as he has been named in the Uruguay squad for the World Cup in North America.

National team boost

Ugarte is one of three Premier League players selected for the tournament, alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Santiago Bueno and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Drawn in Group H, Uruguay open their tournament against Saudi Arabia on 15 June, then face Cape Verde and Spain.

🚨🇺🇾 OFFICIAL: Marcelo Bielsa releases Uruguay squad for the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/IrmUPxCx6V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2026

United will be desperate for Ugarte to shine at the World Cup and turn heads. If a bidding war erupts, the club could pocket significantly more from his departure.

The 25-year-old made 22 Premier League appearances for United in 2025/26. He started just eight of these games.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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