Mamadou Sangare: Why RC Lens star will fix Man United’s midfield

Heading into the summer transfer window, Manchester United were always planning to sign three new midfielders, with Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte both expected to depart, albeit for differing reasons.

The best laid plans of Wilcox and Berrada often go awry

Were Casemiro ten years younger, the Brazil international would be a superstar worth well in excess of £100 million. But at 34 years of age, the five-time Champions League winner’s race is well and truly run. INEOS had the option to trigger an automatic one-year extension in his contract – the most expensive at Old Trafford – by a year, but ruled against it, preferring to turn to a younger, more mobile No.6.

Conversely, Manuel Ugarte has proven incapable as a deputy to his South American teammate. Signed for a fee worth potentially £50 million from Paris Saint-Germain, the 25-year-old Uruguayan is not cut out for the physicality of English football. United were intent on selling him to fund a more suitable replacement, only for a serious knee injury at the World Cup to spoil this plan.

Spearheaded by sporting director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada, the Red Devils have agreed deals, worth £85 million in total, for Chelsea dynamo Andrey Santos and Aston Villa maestro Youri Tielemans. Both players are Premier League-proven operators, with skillsets that fit the bill for what is needed in Michael Carrick’s engine room.

However, there remains the need for a powerful enforcer to anchor the midfield; a mobile ground-eater capable of covering large distances and dominating duels in transition. Aurelien Tchouameni was considered the “dream target” for this role by United’s hierarchy, but the Real Madrid star leveraged their interest to land an improved contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the Frenchman’s absence, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba is, stylistically at least, a suitable alternative. An approach was made for the 22-year-old Cameroon international last summer, with personal terms agreed. Yet the Seagulls’ exorbitant valuation – as high as £100 million – vanquished any hopes of a deal.

The fact that Brighton are understood to still be holding out for a fee in this range, despite Baleba’s form torpedoing over the past 12 months, will prove as prohibitive this summer once again, forcing United to explore alternatives – with the perfect candidate having emerged in France.

Mali’s Midfield Monster

Mamadou Sangare has enjoyed a superb season at the heart of a rampant RC Lens side, who took Ligue 1 by storm to unexpectedly finish second, just six points behind back-to-back European champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

The 24-year-old Mali international – who was awarded the Marc-Vivien Foé prize, which crowns the best African player in French football – is an all-action midfield dynamo, capable of playing in the No.8 or No.6 role.

Combining outstanding physical traits with excellent instincts and timing, Sangare is a defensive monster. Out of all midfielders in Ligue 1, he ranked second for ball recoveries, third for tackles, 10th for aerial duels, and 11th for interceptions.

The Athletic has drawn a comparison to Tchouameni, though Sangare’s 5’9″ frame does not quite match the 26-year-old’s imposing 6’2″ build, even if he outranks the Frenchman elsewheere. The report predicts the Lens star is “going to be very expensive in a few years”, with a profile that translates perfectly to the cut and thrust of the Premier League.

It would be little surprise were Manchester United to fork out a record-breaking fee to convince Brighton to part ways with Baleba, for the south coast side to then turn around and sign Sangare at a fraction of the price to replace him.

A report in France relayed by The Peoples Person last month claimed the Red Devils, led by Wilcox and co., were “preparing an offer” amid widespread interest in the Malian. A price tag of around £34 million has been set – roughly a third of the price Brighton quoted for Baleba, though is noted the price may rise due to growing interest.

When the two midfielders are compared alongside AS Roma’s Manu Kone – another target on the radar at Old Trafford – there is no evidence to support their price differential, outside of the dreaded ‘Premier League tax’, as Data Mob shows.

Final Thoughts

With the summer budget devoid of any income from Ugarte’s sale, yet the need to replace him being even more urgent, a cut-price deal to sign an athletic midfield monster is a sensible decision for Manchester United’s recruitment team to take.

It would provide Carrick with the steel he needs in the engine room alongside the skill from Mainoo, Santos and Tielemans. It would also enable funds to be directed to other areas of the pitch, such as left-back – Lewis Hall’s future with Newcastle looks increasingly uncertain – or left wing, with the Red Devils now being linked to a Spanish superstar out wide.

Featured image Christian Hofer via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social