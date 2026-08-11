Concerning Mason Mount injury news emerges ahead of Leeds clash



A worrying Mason Mount fitness update has surfaced as Manchester United prepare to face Leeds United at Croke Park on Wednesday.

Injured

Mount has enjoyed a positive pre-season with a string of fine performances in midfield, hence why he sparked fears when he pulled up with an issue that forced him to come off after just 19 minutes during Saturday’s meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.

The England international was replaced by Tyler Fletcher. Mount was seen in conversation with members of United’s medical staff before he made his way down the tunnel, in a sight that has become all too familiar for supporters.

Following the final whistle, footage of the player boarding the team coach while walking comfortably provided a source of genuine optimism regarding his condition.

Michael Carrick spoke to the media and explained that Mount had sustained a kick and his substitution was simply precautionary.

Carrick added, “We want to keep the group strong and we’ve been fortunate to get everyone to this stage fit and well, so we wanted to be careful with that.”

Now, ESPN have provided a concerning update that will alarm supporters all over again with just over a week until the start of the Premier League season.

Mount update

Rob Dawson writes, “Mason Mount is a doubt for Manchester United’s preseason friendly against Leeds United in Dublin on Wednesday as he continues his recovery from a foot injury, sources have told ESPN.”

“He was replaced as a precaution and was seen leaving the stadium unaided. However, the 27-year-old was unable to take part in sessions on Monday or Tuesday and is unlikely to play any part in United’s friendly against Premier League rivals Leeds at Croke Park on Wednesday.”

Mount’s absence from training will understandably raise alarm bells. The focus now shifts to Carrick and what he reveals in the build-up to or aftermath of the Leeds clash.

Regardless, it’s clear that United can’t rely on Mount to keep fit and must intensify efforts to secure at least one more midfield signing.

Already, the Red Devils have secured the services of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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