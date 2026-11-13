Home » Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada thought Michael Carrick could win Premier League this season

Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada thought Michael Carrick could win Premier League this season

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was among the executives convinced the club could challenge this season

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
Picture of Wilcox and Omar Berrada

Manchester United’s hierarchy are said to have believed former head coach Michael Carrick could launch a Premier League title challenge this season, only months before dismissing him with the club in the relegation zone.

Carrick’s interim run transformed expectations

Head coach Ruben Amorim left United on 5 January 2026, with caretaker manager Darren Fletcher briefly taking charge before Carrick was appointed until the end of the season on 13 January.

Carrick won 11 of his first 16 matches and guided the Red Devils to third place, securing Champions League qualification. United rewarded him with a two-year contract on 22 May.

Chief executive Omar Berrada subsequently said the club were in a good position to win the league within two years. That timetable aligned with “Project 150”, the plan to deliver Premier League titles for United’s men’s and women’s teams around the club’s 150th anniversary in 2028.

The optimism unravelled rapidly. United collected eight points from their opening 10 league fixtures this season, winning only once, and dismissed Carrick on Thursday after a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa left them 18th.

Ratcliffe shared extraordinary optimism behind the scenes

The hierarchy, including co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, were privately so optimistic about Carrick’s impact that they “thought a title tilt might even be on this season” (via The Times).

Changes to United’s data and recruitment departments also contributed to that confidence. Club officials believed the departure of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, alongside upheaval at Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, could create a favourable opportunity.

Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox recommended that Ratcliffe appoint Carrick permanently after being impressed by his results and his ability to restore belief following Amorim’s turbulent spell.

Carrick’s backroom team were viewed internally as a significant upgrade, while Amorim’s younger coaching staff, who had followed him from Portugal, were mocked around Carrington as “the kids”.

From decorated midfielder to dismissed head coach

Carrick joined United from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2006 in a deal worth up to £18.6 million. He made 464 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals, before retiring from playing in 2018.

His honours included five Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

Carrick moved directly on to United’s coaching staff and later oversaw three matches as caretaker manager in 2021. He left when interim manager Ralf Rangnick arrived, then managed Middlesbrough from October 2022 until June 2025, when he was sacked after missing the play-offs in successive seasons.

With United 18th after one win in 10 league matches, head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s immediate priority will be to stabilise results and move the club out of the relegation zone rather than revive their title ambitions.

Michael carrick’s record this season
all competitions, 2026/27
From To Played Won Drawn Lost Win %
01/07/2026 12/11/2026 15 3 5 7 20.0%
Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Final Thoughts

  • United’s hierarchy privately considered a title challenge possible this season.
  • Carrick’s interim results and coaching team drove that optimism.
  • He was dismissed after United slipped into the relegation zone.
  • Pochettino must now stabilise a side with one league win this term.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Red Billy is the managing editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and two magazines and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Billy first saw United live in 1971, watching George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, before becoming a League Match ticket book holder from 1975/76 and a writer since 1995. Billy still insists Matteo Darmian and Alex Telles could have made it at United given half a chance.

2 comments

samuel nnadi christian 13/11/2026 - 22:50

You expected carrick to win the league and you could not back him up by giving him quality players to work with, that was a delibrate setup from the board members

Reply
glineosout 13/11/2026 - 21:59

Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada couldn’t win a game of ‘SNAP’ between ’em!

Reply

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