Erik ten Hag open to offloading his first Man United recruit Tyrell Malacia



Manchester United lost their 12th game this season and fourth in the Champions League as they got dumped out of Europe altogether after their 0-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in midweek.

Pressure is ramping up on manager Erik ten Hag with the club having been defeated in as many games as they have won this season.

Speculation is rife about an impending sack with multiple outlets confirming that new minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is already in touch with the likes of Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter as replacements for the Dutchman.

Multiple exits on the offing

The team has struggled both attacking-wise and defensively and the manager needs help in January but their shock Champions League exit means finances have taken a major hit.

The club will need to prioritise outgoings first and foremost before thinking about new signings due to FFP concerns.

The Peoples Person has already covered reports linking Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, and Anthony Martial with an imminent exit.

The Sun have now put Tyrell Malacia on the list of players Ten Hag is open to selling. The full-back was the first to join the club for €15 million when the Dutch boss took over.

The former Feyenoord left-back made 39 appearances in all competitions in his first season but was said to be struggling with a knee issue during the closing stages.

Malacia on the chopping block

He opted to go under the knife during pre-season and is yet to return to training. Recently, he suffered a setback in his recovery and is set to be out till 2024.

Considering Luke Shaw’s recent injury record and the fact that Sergio Reguilon has a break clause in his loan contract, a specialist left-back is required.

Diogo Dalot has deputised there on multiple occasions this season but he is far more comfortable on the right and Shaw needs someone to keep pushing him or else he regresses.

Malacia was Ten Hag’s first buy but he is neither a defensive monster nor is he proficient when on the attack.

It was a strange deal to do in the first place and another example of the poor recruitment that has gone on during the current manager’s regime.