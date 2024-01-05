Flamengo reach out to Manchester United about possible Facundo Pellistri transfer



Brazilian giants Flamengo reportedly established contact with Manchester United to inquire about the possibility of signing Facundo Pellistri.

It’s believed that Pellistri could be one of the United players to depart the club in January.

This season, he has managed only 13 appearances for United and just 363 minutes of football across all competitions.

During a season in which the United forwards have struggled to have an impact, Pellistri has been unable to break into the team.

In particular, the Red Devils have massive issues in the right-wing position. Antony has been extremely poor. Couple this with Jadon Sancho’s banishment from the first team and Amad Diallo’s long recovery period from injury and it’s puzzling why Pellistri hasn’t been afforded more minutes.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that United are not only considering sending the Uruguayan out on loan but permanent offers will also be entertained. It was relayed that the player was told as much by the club.

Ligue 1 giants OGC-Nice, who are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS, are thought to be admirers of the United star.

There is also admiration from Spain, Italy and the Netherlands for Pellistri.

According to Uruguay-based journalist Sebas Giovanelli, Flamengo are another outfit that would be keen on adding Pellistri to their ranks.

Indeed, Giovanelli says that Flamengo “asked” United about the 22-year-old’s availability.

This is not the first time Tite’s side have been linked to Pellistri.

In January 2023, it was relayed that the Brazilian outfit were in talks with United for a possible loan deal involving Pellistri.

However, Fabrizio Romano later explained that Flamengo was no longer an option for Pellistri who went on to stay at Old Trafford.

Giovanelli does not clarify whether Flamengo’s renewed interest is for a permanent transfer or a loan move.

