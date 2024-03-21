Manchester United face more frustration as youth target Cruz Allen signs professional deal at Derby County

Manchester United have missed out on yet another of their youth targets, Cruz Allen.

The 17 year old Derby County player has resisted interest from the Red Devils to commit his long term future at the League One side, by signing his first professional contract with the Rams.

The new deal will run until the summer of 2026.

The official website states, “the Welsh youth international has been part of Derby’s Academy set-up for several years, after initially joining at Under-10s level, and progressed right through the ranks”.

“He has impressed for Danny Maye’s Under-18s this term by picking up a healthy return of five goals and five assists from 12 Premier League – North appearances”.

Derby Academy Manager Matt Hale said, “Cruz has done really well in the Under-21s and also the Under-18s this year and we are keen to recognise players that have come through our pathway here at Derby County”.

“He has a lot of talent and this is fully deserved; we wish him well”.

It was reported back in November that United were keen to bring in the highly-rated prospect and fight off competition from sides such as Chelsea and Newcastle for him.

Young players signing a new deal at a club in the face of serious United interest is beginning to become a familiar, worrying trend.

United expressed interest in Leeds United’s Archie Gray, but the player who has recently been called up to the England Under-21s, signed a new deal with his boyhood club earlier this year.

Furthermore, the Red Devils were also credited with an interest in Sunderland’s Chris Rigg but once again, the player has reportedly opted to commit his future to his current club.

Finally, it seems the Old Trafford outfit’s endeavours to prise away 16 year old Italian striking sensation, Franceso Camarda, from AC Milan will be met with failure due to complex BREXIT rules.

To be fair to the club, they are showing ambition to improve an already very talented under-18s team that sit top of the Under 18 Premier League, having won 16 out of 19 matches this season.

What’s more, it is very hard to convince younger players breaking through at smaller clubs to move to a side like United, when they are already achieving or getting very close to playing first team football at their current sides.

However, the trend of rejection is certainly something the club will aim to put a stop to in the close future.