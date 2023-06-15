Rasmus Hojlund is the favourite to arrive at Manchester United following Harry Kane disappointment



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows that if his side are to compete in the Champions League and mount a title charge, multiple areas of the squad need strengthening.

The topmost priority is, however, signing a striker after United finished as the second-lowest goalscorers among the top-nine Premier League teams.

Marcus Rashford scored 30 in all competitions and even he has not fully convinced as the lone man up top. None of the remaining forwards managed to reach double figures.

Kane chase officially over

Anthony Martial was his usual lazy and injury-prone self while loan signing Wout Weghorst‘s time at the club is coming to an end.

The dream target has always been Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer Harry Kane but there is a growing feeling that Daniel Levy is not going to sell to a direct rival.

The Peoples Person covered a report yesterday which stated that the England captain is beyond United’s reach and they are prepared to walk away.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has chipped in with his reasons as to why the Kane pursuit is ending in his CaughtOffside substack.

“The main reason the Kane deal is so difficult is Tottenham – they have no intention to negotiate with Manchester United, they don’t want to sell. Even if Spurs were to open the door to Manchester United, this deal would probably be too expensive.

“United love the player, but they know it makes no sense to spend two or three months on such a difficult and costly deal. I also can’t see any other Premier League clubs having much luck with Kane, but for clubs from abroad it could be a different story.”

The rumour mill has been cranked up as the Red Devils search for an alternative and it seems Atalanta’s prodigious Rasmus Hojlund could provide the answers Ten Hag is looking for.

Hojlund is one to keep an eye on

It has already been reported that the striker is ready to move to United and he has even changed his agency, signing up with the same group that represents Ten Hag.

“Keep an eye on Hojlund, United have been following him for a long time, and the player now has new agents, the same agency as Ten Hag.

“It’s important to say, however, that United have still not made any bid. Atalanta want at least €60m for Hojlund. It can be a gamble to go all in on such a young, unproven player, but Hojlund is an incredible talent, his potential is huge,” Romano wrote.

It will be interesting to see which striker United ultimately end up signing. United are also keeping tabs on the likes of Randal Kolo Muani, Goncalo Ramos and Dusan Vlahovic and it is by no means a foregone conclusion that Hojlund will arrive at Old Trafford.