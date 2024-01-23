Jorge Mendes pushing Leny Yoro towards January move to Paris Saint-Germain



Manchester United’s defence needs an overhaul considering the displays this season and with the futures of several of the defenders currently up in the air.

The defence let the club down majorly in Europe with the Red Devils conceding the second-most goals in the Champions League group stages leading to an embarrassing group-stage exit from Europe.

The team have also conceded three or more goals nine times this campaign, with five of them coming at home and INEOS need to be ruthless when it comes to the overhaul.

Raphael Varane’s contract is up in the summer and while the club are open to offering a new deal, it is reportedly on reduced wages. The player is said to be unhappy with the club’s stance of not triggering the one-year extension option.

Yoro interest

Despite Harry Maguire’s renaissance in form, he could finally make way while Jonny Evans’ deal is also set to end in the summer of 2024.

The club have been linked with moves for the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Giorgio Scalvini, and Jarrad Branthwaite but a younger option in the form of Leny Yoro was also being viewed with interest.

LOSC Lille were even open to a price reduction in January reportedly, with the race for the 18-year-old heating up among Europe’s elites.

Foot Mercato have some bad news for United as they claim super agent Jorge Mendes is trying to engineer a move to Paris Saint-Germain for the France U21 international.

Talks regarding a winter transfer are progressing well with Mendes trying to not only earn the best possible fee for Lille, but is also trying to find the best possible solution on the market for them in return.

“PSG has set its objective for several weeks and can be optimistic. The Leny Yoro file is progressing little by little, thanks to the work of Luis Campos and Jorge Mendes.

“The Portuguese agent knows how to accommodate all parties and according to our information, he helps LOSC find a quality replacement on the market, to compensate for the possible loss of Yoro. Between Lille and PSG, there will be no price problem.

PSG close to agreement

“Discussions have progressed well between all stakeholders in the matter. Also because LOSC understood that the young Frenchman might not extend his current contract, which binds him until 2025.

“The central defender is now convinced of the merits of a departure for PSG. The main interested party also spoke with certain players in the capital. The negotiations are focused on a winter departure.”

Yoro has made 24 appearances for the French club, scoring three goals with Lille sitting in fifth in Ligue 1, with only OGC Nice having conceded fewer goals in France’s top division this season.

This has largely been down to Yoro’s efforts and United missing out on such a talent will be a bitter pill to swallow for the new regime.