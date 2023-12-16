Man United will be paying roughly 40% of Donny van de Beek’s wages during Eintracht Frankfurt loan spell



Manchester United need help all over the pitch during the January transfer window if they are to salvage this season having lost as many games as they have won.

Manager Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure of losing his job with the new incoming minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly in touch with the likes of Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter.

The Dutchman is aware that due to FFP issues, which have been further exacerbated by the early exit from Europe, outgoings are required first and foremost before the club can work on any new signings.

A lot of players including the likes of Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane, and surprisingly Tyrell Malacia are all said to be on the transfer list.

Donny to Frankfurt on loan

The first player to depart in January will be Donny van de Beek, as reported by The Peoples Person, with Eintracht Frankfurt acquiring him on loan.

The agreement includes an option to buy at the end of the campaign for £13 million. The clause however is not mandatory.

Further details on the deal have emerged via Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg who has claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that United are paying close to half of the midfielder’s wages.

It was reported earlier by The Peoples Person that the Bundesliga side could not afford the Netherlands international’s current wages which meant United had to step in to ensure they got rid of the player.

“More on Donny van de Beek-Eintracht: A salary waiver and the fact that ManUtd will cover a significant portion of the salary make the loan possible. This ensures that the salary structure of Frankfurt is not disrupted.

“SGE will pay less than €2m gross for the next six months (salary). Loan until the end of the season. Finals details about the option to buy still have to be clarified. Eintracht plans to use him in various central positions: 6, 8 and 10.”

United to pay large chunk of wages

Van de Beek is believed to earn roughly £125,000-a-week at Old Trafford. The German club are not paying a loan fee and are only paying less than €2 million as the player’s salary.

This means the Red Devils will still have to pay around 40 percent of Van de Beek’s wages throughout the loan stint. This effectively means the Reds do not get too much of a boost in terms of revenue for incomings.

United would very much have preferred a permanent exit for Van de Beek but unfortunately, this is the best they could get. They will be hoping the German side agree to buy the player permanently at the end of his loan spell.

The former Ajax star has endured a nightmare spell since he rocked up in Manchester and even Ten Hag’s arrival has done little for his flagging career. Hopefully, he can make something of this temporary spell.

