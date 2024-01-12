Mason Greenwood opens up about life in Getafe in rare interview



After being put under a lot of pressure from fans, Manchester United decided to send Mason Greenwood out on loan to La Liga side Getafe on deadline day.

The club had initially planned to reintegrate the England international following the Crown Prosecution Service dropping all charges against him.

In his spell in Spain, the 22-year-old has so far scored three goals and assisted four more in 15 appearances in La Liga with his performances earning interest from elite clubs.

During all this time, the forward has not given too many interviews but he did get a chance to speak after recently being named Player of the Month for December.

Greenwood on Getafe stint

The United academy graduate opened up about life in Spain and how the fans have helped him settle in a new environment after a difficult few years back home.

“Everything’s fine, I adapted pretty quickly. My team-mates took me under their wing and I’ve just been happy ever since coming here, training and playing the games,” Greenwood was quoted as saying in an interview conducted by the club.

“The fans mean a lot to me. The best feeling so far is when I scored my first goal here at the stadium and it meant a lot to me, I heard the fans quite a lot.

𝐖𝐄 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔, 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 ❤️ 🌟 The 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐲 ya tiene en sus manos el 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐎 #JugadorCincoEstrellas del mes de diciembre. ⏯️👀 Escucha la 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀 completa y descubre cuál es el ambicioso 𝐒𝐔𝐄𝐍̃𝐎 de Greenwood.#VamosGeta — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 12, 2024

“Also we had the training day and a lot of fans came out and watched so we always appreciate the fans, they’re like an extra man out there on the pitch when they’re out there supporting us.”

He was also asked about his new team’s chances of qualifying for Europe after a strong start to the season which has seen them climb up to eighth in the table.

On the future

Inspired by the United man, Getafe have pulled off impressive results against the likes of Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao, and Atletico Madrid.

“Yeah that’s always a possibility. The coach reminds us of it and we all have an idea of it but we have to take it one game at a time but that’s the end result we want to achieve.”

Apart from Real Madrid and Barcelona, his current loan outfit also want to keep hold of their new star for the long-term.

His future remains up in the air and it will be interesting to see what the new regime under Sir Jim Ratcliffe decide to do with Greenwood in the summer.