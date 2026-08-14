Harry Amass has forced Man United to change their plans following a positive pre-season



Left-back remains an area where Manchester United are light on options ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Michael Carrick only has Luke Shaw at his disposal when it comes to senior specialist options. And given his poor injury record, INEOS are right to be looking at a successor.

Lewis Hall is seen as the dream target, but Newcastle’s adamant stance is proving problematic for the Red Devils.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is another name on the club’s radar, but despite intermediaries offering the player around, a deal looks improbable.

United’s left-back hunt has not gone to plan

“Left-back is high on the agenda now, but whether United make a real play for Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall or Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly remains to be seen, given the money required.

“Jorge Salinas, at Racing Santander, would be more of a prospective signing at lower cost.”

Low-cost alternatives like Salinas are seen as backup options, while both Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot can also play there. However, both are far more adept down the right.

The 20-time English league champions could save millions by promoting Harry Amass after his brilliant loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Harry Amass has proved INEOS wrong

Injuries derailed his subsequent temporary stint at Norwich, which led to talks of INEOS being open to his permanent departure in this window.

But the 19-year-old has shown glimpses during this pre-season that he has the ability to perform when called upon as Shaw’s backup.

As a result, the Old Trafford side seem to have changed their plans and are now looking at only loaning the highly-rated young full-back out, as per The Athletic.

“Harry Amass started in the friendly against Leeds United, but there is an expectation he departs, with a loan more likely given his game-time in positive pre-season.”

The contract of Harry Amass ends next summer, but United do have the option of extending it by a year to avoid losing their gem on a free. A long-term contract is also a possibility, something fans will hope is the case.

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